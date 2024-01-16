icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jan, 2024 12:44
HomeRussia & FSU

US policy on North Korea destabilizing region – Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister warned against any steps that could escalate tensions
US policy on North Korea destabilizing region – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choе Son-Hui ©  Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry;  RIA Novosti

The US and its Asian allies are increasing regional tensions with their hostile policies toward Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with Choe in Moscow, Lavrov said the approach by the US and its “regional satellites” is serving to “create threats to the security of the DPRK” and will not lead to progress in reducing tensions.

The US and its allies have been eroding long-established mechanisms in the Asia-Pacific while attempting to build blocs and develop NATO infrastructure in the region, according to the Russian diplomat.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow will continue to call for “the abandonment of any steps that lead to an escalation in tensions,” and will insist on a “comprehensive and fair settlement of existing problems” while developing relations with North Korea.

“We have always advocated the establishment of a negotiation process without any preconditions in order to achieve lasting peace and stability throughout Northeast Asia,” the foreign minister said, noting that Russia has already made proposals in this regard both independently and with China at the UN Security Council.

South Korea to resume war games halted under 2018 deal
Read more
South Korea to resume war games halted under 2018 deal

Choe responded by thanking Russia for its support and said Pyongyang is aiming to strengthen relations with Moscow even further in 2024, to the benefit of both nations.

The meeting between Lavrov and Choe comes as tensions between North and South Korea have escalated in recent weeks, following joint military exercises conducted throughout the past year by Washington and Seoul.

Pyongyang has condemned the drills as a threat to its national security. Leader Kim Jong-un has accused the US of seeking a military confrontation on the peninsula, and of turning South Korea into a military base and “colonial subordinate state.”

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon audit
0:00
28:50
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Escalate to de-escalate?
0:00
26:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies