Child injured in Ukrainian drone raid on Russian region

The attack in Voronezh caused damage to several apartment buildings

Russian air defenses have repelled a Ukrainian UAV attack on the city of Voronezh, the region's governor said. However, the raid resulted in minor damage to multiple buildings, while a young girl was injured by shattered glass.

The attempted incursion occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev, who said the attack resulted in some damage but luckily no deaths.

“Over Voronezh, duty air defense systems repelled an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” he said.

The Emergencies Ministry later confirmed that fragments of one drone hit an apartment building, and said one child required medical attention after the attack. “A girl born in 2013 has cut wounds to her arm, leg and neck. Medical assistance was provided on the spot,” the governor said, citing the ministry.

The official added that a fire erupted at one apartment building but was extinguished, and windows were smashed on two other structures and multiple private homes. He said additional details would be shared once available, and declared “I have the situation under control.”

Videos of the drone attack have made the rounds online, with flames seen leaping from one high-rise building. Emergency crews were also filmed responding at another structure, where smoke was seen billowing from a window.

The attempted raid follows a string of similar drone attacks on cities near the Russia-Ukraine border, where many regions have been placed on high alert for strikes. Such incursions have escalated since last summer, amid Kiev’s failed counteroffensive.