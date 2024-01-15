icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2024
Ukrainian ‘terrorist missile attack’ foiled – Moscow

Three Tochka U ballistic missiles were downed in Kursk Region, with no casualties reported, according to the Defense Ministry
Ukrainian ‘terrorist missile attack’ foiled – Moscow
Servicemen of the Russian Air Defense Forces are seen at their workplaces in the combat control vehicle during Russia's military operation against Ukraine. ©  Sputnik

The Russian military has thwarted a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on the border region of Kursk, shooting down three Soviet-era missiles, the Defense Ministry has said.

In a statement released in the early hours of Monday, the ministry said Russian air defense systems destroyed three Tochka U tactical ballistic missiles overnight that were aimed at unspecified facilities in the country. The weapons have a maximum range of 120km and carry a 500kg warhead.

The region’s governor, Roman Starovoyt, confirmed the strikes, saying that, according to preliminary data, the missiles were destroyed over the Fatezh District, around 40km north of the city of Kursk. He did not provide any details on casualties.

Several local Telegram channels posted videos in which a series of distant explosions are heard. Another clip shows a bright flash in the night sky which fades away after a few moments. Shot Telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, said some of the shell fragments fell near a school in Kursk.

Russian border regions have been routinely targeted by Ukrainian artillery, missile, and drone attacks in recent months, causing numerous casualties and damage to infrastructure. The city of Belgorod came under particularly heavy bombardment late last month when a Ukrainian attack killed 25 people, including several children, and injured more than a hundred. Moscow retaliated by targeting Ukrainian military installations and decision-making centers.

