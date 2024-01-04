Belgorod has been targeted by Ukrainian artillery for the 7th day in a row

Ukrainian rocket artillery has launched another “indiscriminate” attack on Belgorod, local authorities confirmed shortly after midnight on Friday. Residents were warned to shelter in place.

Warning sirens went off just before midnight as air defenses detected and engaged incoming missiles. Air defenses shot down ten incoming rockets on approach to the city, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. According to him, two civilians were taken to local hospitals with shrapnel injuries.

Local residents were warned to stay indoors and away from windows if possible.

Videos posted on social media showed cars damaged by debris and on fire. Gladkov said that several buildings had their windows shattered by an explosion, and that more than 30 cars were damaged.

Friday’s attack marked the seventh day in a row of Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, the capital of a region bordering Ukraine. Last Saturday’s rocket attack on the city’s main square killed 25 civilians – including children – and wounded 100 more.

Although Ukrainian forces have struck civilians in Russia’s border regions for months, the December 30 attack was the worst of its kind since the start of the conflict. Moscow has accused the US and the UK of helping plan the strike. A security source told RT that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky personally ordered the massacre, and that it was carried out by the neo-Nazi ‘Kraken’ unit based in Kharkov, with the involvement of military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov.

Russia has responded with drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian military industry facilities, repair shops and ammunition warehouses, including depots loaded with weapons donated to Kiev by the US and its allies.