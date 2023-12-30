icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 dead in Ukrainian attack of Russian border city – governor
30 Dec, 2023 21:45
US, UK complicit in Ukraine’s deadly strikes on Russian city – Moscow

American and British “consultants” have helped Kiev to kill civilians in Belgorod, the Russian envoy to the UN has said
The aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod, Russia, on December 30, 2023. ©  Anton Vergun / Sputnik

The US and Britain have helped Ukraine carry out the deadly strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod, Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Saturday. 

Russia requested the urgent Security Council meeting after Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod earlier that day, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 110.

In his speech, Nebenzia described the shelling as “a premeditated act of terrorism against civilians,” arguing that Kiev’s Western supporters share the responsibility for deaths. 

“The West is complicit in the crimes committed by the gang [in power] in Kiev,” the diplomat said. “We know that British and American consultants were directly involved in the organization of this terrorist act.”

He warned that “the organizers and perpetrators” of the strikes will “be punished.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops used the domestically produced Olkha system to fire rockets equipped with cluster bomb warheads into Belgorod. A Czech-made RM-70 Vampire – an upgraded heavier version of the Soviet BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher – was also used, the MOD said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

