American and British “consultants” have helped Kiev to kill civilians in Belgorod, the Russian envoy to the UN has said

The US and Britain have helped Ukraine carry out the deadly strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod, Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Saturday.



Russia requested the urgent Security Council meeting after Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod earlier that day, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 110.

In his speech, Nebenzia described the shelling as “a premeditated act of terrorism against civilians,” arguing that Kiev’s Western supporters share the responsibility for deaths.

“The West is complicit in the crimes committed by the gang [in power] in Kiev,” the diplomat said. “We know that British and American consultants were directly involved in the organization of this terrorist act.”

He warned that “the organizers and perpetrators” of the strikes will “be punished.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops used the domestically produced Olkha system to fire rockets equipped with cluster bomb warheads into Belgorod. A Czech-made RM-70 Vampire – an upgraded heavier version of the Soviet BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher – was also used, the MOD said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW