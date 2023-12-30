Aftermath of deadly Ukrainian attack on Russian city caught on VIDEO

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Children killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border city – governor
30 Dec, 2023 13:28
At least four people have been killed in Belgorod, Russian media have reported
©  RIA News

Numerous videos have appeared on social media showing the consequences of a Saturday strike by Kiev’s forces on the Russian city of Belgorod, located some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Earlier, Russian media reported that the attack had claimed the lives of at least four people and left several dozen injured.

One of the clips, published by the Shot Telegram channel, shows civilians lying on the ground trying to protect themselves from incoming projectiles, with loud sounds of explosions heard in the background. People were seen lying among the debris and pieces of broken glass. Cries and screams can also be heard on the video as people desperately call for help and children search for their parents.

The very moment of one shell impact was also caught on a video published by Shot. Footage taken from a moving vehicle shows a major blast hitting the road in front of it, raising plumes of grey smoke into the air.

Images published by RIA Novosti showed the immediate aftermath of the Ukrainian strike, which hit a busy city street. The video shows a road filled with damaged cars, with at least three of the vehicles still burning.

Several other videos showed Belgorod malls and shops hit in the shelling, with their windows shattered by the blast wave and their exteriors damaged by the explosions. Large black plumes of smoke could also be seen rising over the city.

