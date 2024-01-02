Three more Ukrainian ‘terrorist strikes’ on Belgorod repelled – Moscow

The Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 17 missiles in three hours

The Russian military has repelled three Ukrainian attacks on the border region of Belgorod, days after a wave of strikes killed more than 20 people, including children, in the city of Belgorod, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. According to the local authorities, the assault resulted in at least one person dead and five injured.

The first strike was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who wrote on Telegram on Tuesday that Russian air defenses had shot down four “aerial targets” approaching the city, located around 40km from the Ukrainian border, without providing further details.

Gladkov said, citing preliminary data, that one man was injured in the attack, adding that he was hit by shell fragments in his upper and lower extremities, and is in the hospital in serious condition.

Earlier in the day, the governor issued a missile alert that lasted for around 40 minutes, while urging people to seek shelter. About an hour later, he renewed the call, as local media shared clips featuring air raid sirens.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the Ukrainian strikes. It said that around noon, the military had “thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack” on unspecified facilities, adding that four missiles launched from the Ukrainian Olkha system were destroyed over Belgorod Region.

Later, it said that Moscow had repelled two similar attacks, shooting down another 13 Olkha missiles. Gladkov said one woman was slightly injured in her hand, but declined to go to the hospital. Another barrage, however, killed one man who was driving a car when a shell exploded nearby, the official said.

Unverified footage shared by local Telegram channels show a burning shell fragment hitting a building, with other photos from the scene depicting pieces of military hardware lying on the ground.

Last week, Ukraine launched a missile strike on the center of Belgorod, killing 25 people, including several children, with more than 100 wounded. At the time, Kiev also used Olkha systems as well as the Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system.

Russia vowed to retaliate, with the Defense Ministry reporting at least two waves of strikes in recent days that it claimed targeted Ukrainian officials responsible for the “terrorist attacks,” as well as facilities producing military equipment and ammo depots.