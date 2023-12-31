Ukraine fires ‘massive barrage’ at Donetsk – officials

The Donbass city was shelled on the first day of 2024, emergency services said

Ukrainian troops have shelled the Russian city of Donetsk, local authorities said in the early hours of Monday, urging residents to seek shelter.

Casualties were reported after the city center was hit by “a massive barrage,” news agency TASS said, citing emergency services.

Unverified videos posted to social media show several explosions. Residents reported hearing loud blasts shortly after midnight.

Other videos show damaged apartment blocks and burning vehicles.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW