Russia confirms ‘massive barrage’ on targets in Ukraine
29 Dec, 2023 22:50
Ukraine shells Russian border regions – officials

At least one person was killed in a “massive barrage,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said
Ukraine shells Russian border regions – officials
A car damaged by artillery in Belgorod, Russia. ©  Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

Ukrainian troops have launched rockets and drones at Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod regions, the Russian Defense Ministry and local officials said in the early hours of Saturday. Both of the regions share a border with Ukraine.

A projectile hit a house in the city of Belgorod, killing one person and injuring four, including a 10-year-old child, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. He added that the overnight “massive barrage” damaged ten houses and two vehicles.

According to Gladkov, the border town of Shebekino was also shelled on Friday evening, resulting in damage to several houses.

The MOD released a short statement, saying that 13 “projectiles” were destroyed over the Belgorod Region.

Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz wrote on Telegram that the region was targeted by kamikaze drones, several of which have been shot down by air defenses.

The attacks came after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed carrying out large-scale airstrikes against military targets in Ukraine. Officials in Kiev described Friday’s raid as the largest since Moscow launched its military operation in February 2022. According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, 30 people were killed and more than 160 were wounded.

