icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia confirms ‘massive barrage’ on targets in Ukraine
29 Dec, 2023 15:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian sports stars united in face of sanctions – minister

Western hopes of a mass exodus of athletes from the country did not materialize, Oleg Matytsin said
Russian sports stars united in face of sanctions – minister
Participants are seen after the exhibition gala at the 2024 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Chelyabinsk. © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf

Russian athletes have shown unity in the face of bans imposed on national sports over the conflict in Ukraine, with most of them taking “the right and patriotic stance,” Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has said. 

The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russia from the Games in Paris next summer “was not guided by the Olympic Charter,” Matytsin said on Friday, as cited by Tass news agency.

The West targeted Russian sports stars in an attempt to hurt the country’s leadership, “hoping that now there would be an internal split, and that many athletes would flee abroad” to compete in international events, the minister noted. He was addressing athletes and representatives of sports federations in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

Putin sees bleak future for Olympic movement
Read more
Putin sees bleak future for Olympic movement

“I am proud of our athletes, coaches, federations. I can say that no one fled anywhere,” the minister stressed.  

Matytsin acknowledged that “a few” sport stars did make the decision to compete for other countries, but the majority “took the right and patriotic stance,” and stayed in Russia.

The ministry has developed a special “anti-sanctions plan” in order to assure the development of the country’s sports in the face of international bans, he said. 

It is aimed “at creating a competitive environment within the country by increasing the number of tournaments, holding training camps, and creating new competition formats… to involve the maximum number of athletes.” 

According to Matytsin, Russian sports may actually benefit from the sanctions, as previously the country’s best athletes trained mainly abroad, but their return home has led to “rejuvenation and the creation of a competitive environment” in Russia. 

Earlier this month, the IOC ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to take part in the Paris Games, but only as “Individual Neutral Athletes.” Such a status bars them from displaying flags, colors, and other identifying marks connected to their countries. Athletes with links to the Russian armed forces and security agencies, as well as those who participate in team sports, will remain banned from the Olympics.

READ MORE: Ukraine backtracks on Olympic boycott threat

Matytsin previously described the terms imposed by the IOC as “absolutely discriminatory and going against the basic Olympic principles.”

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Tis the season! Get to know Russia’s holiday traditions
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk Bullhorns: 2024 – still more change
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies