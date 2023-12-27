icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2023 15:49
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia successfully launches military satellite (VIDEO)

The Defense Ministry has said a Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the device blasted off from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia
Source: The Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Aerospace Forces (RAF) has deployed a military satellite into orbit, the country’s defense ministry has stated. The device was propelled into space by a Soyuz-2.1b rocket, military officials said.

On December 27 at 10:03 am combat crews of the RAF space forces conducted a launch of a light-class Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a space device in the interest of the Russian Defense Ministry, from the state testing cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arkhangelsk region (Plesetsk),” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The blast-off and the rocket’s voyage to its intended orbit had gone off without a hitch, military officials reported, adding that the whole process was monitored by an automated ground-control complex.

Russia threatens to strike US space infrastructure READ MORE: Russia threatens to strike US space infrastructure

A stable telemetry link has been established and maintained with the spacecraft,” the ministry said, noting that onboard systems were operating normally.

Late last month, the ministry said it had carried out a similar launch, also involving a Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched from the same location. In late October, a similar rocket conveyed several other military devices into orbit.

The exact number of devices deployed, their purposes or their capabilities have not been disclosed relating to any of the launches.

According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, a total of 67 launches of Soyuz-2.1b rockets were carried out between December 27, 2006 and November 25, 2023, with some 577 devices delivered into orbit or further into space over that period.

Source: The Russian Defense Ministry

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Living dangerously
0:00
26:51
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies