Illegal migrant admits murdering Moscow prostitutes (IMAGES)

The man from Uzbekistan had already killed two other sex workers back in 2010, reports say

An illegal migrant has admitted brutally stabbing to death two sex workers in Moscow within a couple of days, according to local media. The 37-year-old Uzbek man is said to have killed two other prostitutes more than a decade ago.

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Sunday that it was looking into the recent murder of two women, without providing much detail about the victims or the suspect. It said that the man inflicted several knife wounds on a 25-year-old woman during a dispute in a residence in western Moscow.

During interrogation, the man confessed to earlier committing another murder in the eastern part of the capital, where the second victim also suffered several knife injuries, including one to the neck, officials said.

The Telegram channel Shot identified the suspect as Alexey Varakin from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, adding that his first victim had been a 40-year-old prostitute. It quoted the murderer as saying that the woman “had taken some drugs and refused to have sex with him, so he cut off her head and ran away.”

Several Russian Telegram channels reported that shortly after the first murder, the man visited another prostitute, although they provided divergent accounts of what happened later.

According to Shot, Varakin wanted to “de-stress” after the first murder, but he failed to perform in bed, triggering mockery from the prostitute. He then allegedly grabbed a knife and attacked the woman, who put up a fierce fight, briefly wrestling away the weapon and injuring her assailant in the face. She also reportedly raised the alarm, but the police arrived when it was too late.

Telegram channel 112 claimed the reason for the fight was a price dispute, while Mash said the prostitute simply refused to spend the night with the attacker.

Both local media and the Prosecutor’s office released photos from the blood-soaked murder scenes.

The alleged culprit is said to be unemployed. According to Shot, he was charged with a double murder in St. Petersburg in 2010, when he allegedly killed two prostitutes after he broke into their apartment to steal their belongings. He was subsequently involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward, from which he was released this year. He had no registration in Russia, Shot reported.





