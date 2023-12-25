icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian military liberates key Donbass stronghold – Moscow
25 Dec, 2023 15:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Illegal migrant admits murdering Moscow prostitutes (IMAGES)

The man from Uzbekistan had already killed two other sex workers back in 2010, reports say
Illegal migrant admits murdering Moscow prostitutes (IMAGES)
©  Moscow Prosecutor's Office

An illegal migrant has admitted brutally stabbing to death two sex workers in Moscow within a couple of days, according to local media. The 37-year-old Uzbek man is said to have killed two other prostitutes more than a decade ago.

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Sunday that it was looking into the recent murder of two women, without providing much detail about the victims or the suspect. It said that the man inflicted several knife wounds on a 25-year-old woman during a dispute in a residence in western Moscow. 

During interrogation, the man confessed to earlier committing another murder in the eastern part of the capital, where the second victim also suffered several knife injuries, including one to the neck, officials said.

The Telegram channel Shot identified the suspect as Alexey Varakin from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, adding that his first victim had been a 40-year-old prostitute. It quoted the murderer as saying that the woman “had taken some drugs and refused to have sex with him, so he cut off her head and ran away.”

Several Russian Telegram channels reported that shortly after the first murder, the man visited another prostitute, although they provided divergent accounts of what happened later.

According to Shot, Varakin wanted to “de-stress” after the first murder, but he failed to perform in bed, triggering mockery from the prostitute. He then allegedly grabbed a knife and attacked the woman, who put up a fierce fight, briefly wrestling away the weapon and injuring her assailant in the face. She also reportedly raised the alarm, but the police arrived when it was too late.

READ MORE: ‘Almost naked’ Moscow party sparks massive uproar (VIDEOS)

Telegram channel 112 claimed the reason for the fight was a price dispute, while Mash said the prostitute simply refused to spend the night with the attacker.

Both local media and the Prosecutor’s office released photos from the blood-soaked murder scenes.

The alleged culprit is said to be unemployed. According to Shot, he was charged with a double murder in St. Petersburg in 2010, when he allegedly killed two prostitutes after he broke into their apartment to steal their belongings. He was subsequently involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward, from which he was released this year. He had no registration in Russia, Shot reported.



Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
Adversity in diversity? Richard Sakwa, Professor Emeritus of Russian & European Politics, University of Kent
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies