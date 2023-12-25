icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serbia thanks Russian spies for warning about color revolution attempt
25 Dec, 2023 03:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian shelling hits mall, kills woman in Donbass (VIDEO)

The Donetsk People's Republic was hit 42 times in the last 24 hours, according to local officials
Ukrainian shelling hits mall, kills woman in Donbass (VIDEO)
©  Telegram / readovkanews

The city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) came under heavy Ukrainian shelling on Sunday, with at least one person killed and five more wounded, according to local authorities.

At least 20 projectiles fell in Nikitovka District in central Gorlovka alone, with one missile directly hitting the city’s largest shopping center Galaktika. The mall was first wrecked by an explosion and then completely burned down, according to videos posted on Telegram. A nearby residential building was also hit.

Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said that a local woman had lost her life: “as a result of the shelling of the center of Gorlovka by Ukrainian Nazis, a civilian woman was killed. Blessed be the memory of the innocent.” 

The Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has reported that over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the DPR at least 42 times with 139 different munitions, including NATO caliber cluster shells. According to local authorities, fragments of Grad munitions were found at the site where the woman was killed.

Ukraine used cluster munitions against civilians – Human Rights Watch READ MORE: Ukraine used cluster munitions against civilians – Human Rights Watch

Located 50 kilometers north of Donetsk, Gorlovka is considered to be one of the most populated areas in the region. The Donetsk and neighboring Lugansk People’s Republics have been subjected to regular shelling since 2014, when the former Ukrainian regions rejected the Western-backed coup in Kiev and declared independence. They were incorporated into Russia last October together with the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, following referendums in which the local populations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.

Russia has repeatedly accused Kiev’s forces of targeting residential areas with no military significance. Western-provided munitions have been used to strike the cities of Donetsk and Lugansk including cluster munitions and aerially-dispersed landmines, claiming numerous civilian lives. 

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Adversity in diversity? Richard Sakwa, Professor Emeritus of Russian & European Politics, University of Kent
0:00
29:24
Iran-US war over Gaza would result in $200 oil + Why Russia sanctions were doomed to fail – Jim Rickards
0:00
27:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies