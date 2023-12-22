Russians reveal how they're feeling — poll

Over half of the respondents to a recent survey said those around them seem to be in a tranquil mood

The majority of the Russian population is feeling very calm as the end of the year approaches, a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) has revealed.

As part of the study, the results of which were published on Thursday, the respondents were asked if they found the mood of their loved ones, friends, colleagues and acquaintances to be peaceful or anxious.

A total of 57% described those around them as tranquil, while 36% said they were surrounded by people who seemed very worried, according to the survey.

The study was carried out between December 15 and 17 among 1,500 individuals from more than 100 cities, towns, and villages across the country, the FOM said.

According to the poll, the toughest month for Russians in 2023 was May, when only 42% described the people around them as calm.

Another survey, released by VTSIOM (the Russian Public Opinion Research Center) on Thursday, found that 53% of the populace was entering 2024 “in a good mood and with optimism.” The number is a 15% increase from the same period last year and the highest since the first of these polls in 2006.

At the same time, 66% of those surveyed admitted this year was a difficult one for the country, according to the study.

The main expectations Russians had for 2024 included the conclusion of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine (45%), the presidential election in March (26%), as well as further strengthening of the economy and an increase in living standards (13%), VTSIOM said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was named ‘Politician of the Year’ by 55% of the respondents, followed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (21%), and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (16%).