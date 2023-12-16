icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Dec, 2023 13:10
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin nominated to run as independent

The Russian president has been put forward as a party nominee only once in his 20-year political career
Putin nominated to run as independent
Participants attend a meeting of a group of voters to support incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin's self-nomination as a candidate for re-election in March 2024, at Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin has won the backing of a group of voters who have declared their support for his bid to seek reelection next year as an independent candidate. Putin, who is aiming for his fifth term in office, has run only once as a party nominee, in 2012.

On Saturday, a large group of Putin’s supporters, including members of several Russian political parties, opinion leaders, artists and athletes, gathered in Zaryadye Hall in downtown Moscow to officially announce the creation of an action group to nominate the incumbent Russian leader. Putin himself was not present.

Russian law mandates that a person must gain the support of a group comprising at least 500 people in order to run as an independent.

After reaching the required quorum, the meeting then proceeded to unanimously support Putin’s candidacy. When asked whether they back his nomination, the entire audience stood up, waiving red leaflets and voicing their support, according to videos shared by local media outlets.

Meanwhile, Andrey Turchak, the secretary of the General Council of the ruling United Russia party, said that a campaign headquarters would be formed once all nomination procedures are over.

Russian economy, sanctions & Ukraine conflict: Key takeaways from Putin’s marathon press conference
Read more
Russian economy, sanctions & Ukraine conflict: Key takeaways from Putin’s marathon press conference

The Russian president announced his reelection bid last week at a ceremony where he awarded Hero of Russia medals to servicemen who had taken part in the military operation against Ukraine. At the time, he was asked to run by the chairman of the parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Artyom Zhoga, who is also a decorated veteran of the conflict in Donbass. Zhoga praised the Russian president for his efforts to help the region to break free from Ukrainian rule. He also said that not only Donbass, but the entire country “needs” Putin as its leader.

The DPR, along with three other former Ukrainian territories, overwhelmingly voted in public referendums to join Russia last autumn.

Putin has run for president four times, with three of his campaigns being as an independent. The only exception was in 2012, when he was nominated by the United Russia party.

The presidential election in Russia will be held over March 15-17, 2024, while the inauguration will be in early May. Putin’s rivals are likely to include Gennady Zyuganov, the long-time leader of the Communist Party, while other parties, including the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) and New People, have also signaled plans to put forward candidates.

Top stories

RT Features

Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza Slaughter: The US is complicit in ethnic cleansing and genocide – Dennis Kucinich
0:00
29:32
Climate hypocrisy
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies