Thousands of local residents lost access to gas as a result of the blaze - SB

A gas pipeline caught fire in the Russian city of Kerch in Crimea. A power transmission line was partially damaged as a result of the blaze, according to the city’s authorities, and efforts are underway to repair it as quickly as possible.

No more details about the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, or information about possible victims or casualties have been provided so far. RIA Novosti reports that fire brigades have managed to contain the blaze.

The pipeline is a critical component of the city’s infrastructure; around 30,000 residents reportedly experienced gas supply disruptions at home.

While the exact cause of the incident remains unclear, Russian officials have repeatedly accused Kiev of orchestrating attacks to sabotage Crimea’s infrastructure. In August, Russian security services said they had arrested a man suspected of blowing up a gas pipeline in one of the peninsula’s villages two months earlier using a homemade explosive device provided by Ukrainian agents.