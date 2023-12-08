icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2023 05:13
Gas pipeline catches fire in eastern Crimea

Thousands of local residents lost access to gas as a result of the blaze - SB
Gas pipeline catches fire in eastern Crimea
©  Screenshot / WeKerchRF / Telegram

A gas pipeline caught fire in the Russian city of Kerch in Crimea. A power transmission line was partially damaged as a result of the blaze, according to the city’s authorities, and efforts are underway to repair it as quickly as possible.

No more details about the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, or information about possible victims or casualties have been provided so far. RIA Novosti reports that fire brigades have managed to contain the blaze.

The pipeline is a critical component of the city’s infrastructure; around 30,000 residents reportedly experienced gas supply disruptions at home.

While the exact cause of the incident remains unclear, Russian officials have repeatedly accused Kiev of orchestrating attacks to sabotage Crimea’s infrastructure. In August, Russian security services said they had arrested a man suspected of blowing up a gas pipeline in one of the peninsula’s villages two months earlier using a homemade explosive device provided by Ukrainian agents.

