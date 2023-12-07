icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian president arrives in Moscow
7 Dec, 2023 11:35
Iranian president arrives in Moscow

Ebrahim Raisi is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations and other issues

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation have touched down in Moscow where they are set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss a number of key issues.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has announced that the negotiations between Putin and Raisi will first take place in а limited format, which will then be followed by Russian-Iranian negotiations at a working lunch. 

Peskov noted that the two presidents have no plans to make any statements to the media after the talks are concluded. The Kremlin has also reported that the two sides will discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as issues of transport, energy, joint projects between Russia and Iran in the trade and economic spheres, and will exchange views on major international and regional topics.

Iranian news agency Tasnim has stated that the two leaders are set to discuss issues such as the situation in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and the violation of human rights in Gaza.

READ MORE: UAE leader welcomes ‘dear friend’ Putin

Putin’s meeting with Raisi comes after the Russian president traveled to the Middle East on Wednesday to hold talks with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in their respective countries. 

According to the Kremlin, in his talks with the Middle Eastern leaders, Putin focused on bilateral cooperation, oil prices, the Ukraine conflict, the situation in Gaza, as well as other pressing international and regional issues.

