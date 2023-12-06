Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi

During his trip to the UAE, the Russian president will discuss bilateral ties and the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin has said

Vladimir Putin’s plane has landed in Abu Dhabi for the Russian leader's first trip to the United Arab Emirates since 2019.

At the beginning of their meeting, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Putin a “dear friend,” saying that he was “happy” to see his Russian counterpart again. The two leaders last met in June at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where the UAE head of state was the guest of honor.

Putin pointed out that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi had recently reached “an unprecedentedly high level,” describing the UAE as Russia’s largest trading partner in the Arab world.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW