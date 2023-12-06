icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi
6 Dec, 2023 11:15
Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi

During his trip to the UAE, the Russian president will discuss bilateral ties and the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin has said
Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi
Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan upon arrival the Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates. ©  Sputnik / Andrey Gordeev

Vladimir Putin’s plane has landed in Abu Dhabi for the Russian leader's first trip to the United Arab Emirates since 2019.

At the beginning of their meeting, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Putin a “dear friend,” saying that he was “happy” to see his Russian counterpart again. The two leaders last met in June at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where the UAE head of state was the guest of honor.

Putin pointed out that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi had recently reached “an unprecedentedly high level,” describing the UAE as Russia’s largest trading partner in the Arab world.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

