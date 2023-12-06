icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-UAE relations at all-time high – Putin
6 Dec, 2023 11:47
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Russian forces shoot down Ukrainian drones

Airborne troops thwarted Kiev’s spying efforts near the frontline city of Artyomovsk, according to the Defense Ministry
Source: The Russian Defense Ministry

Russian air-defense systems have destroyed three Ukrainian reconnaissance drones in Donbass, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, which also released a frontline video from the scene.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the unmanned aircraft had been downed by Russian airborne troops near the city of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) using a Verba man-portable air-defense system and a mobile air-defense complex called Strela. It also identified the drones as Polish-made Fly Eye and Ukrainian-made Furia and Leleka-100.

It also released a video showing two Russian servicemembers firing from MANPADS into the sky from a lightly wooded area covered by snow. However, the clip showed neither the moment of the impact nor the drones’ debris.

The second part of the video featured the Strela system, which was calibrating its launchers before firing a missile that rapidly zeroed in on a barely visible aircraft hovering in the sky, resulting in an explosion.

The ministry added that Russian airborne troops had destroyed hundreds of Ukrainian unmanned aircraft, noting that one air-defense battery had taken out around ten drones in the past week alone.

READ MORE: Drone attack on Crimea and Azov Sea repelled – Russian Defense Ministry

With intensive drone warfare becoming one of the hallmarks of the Ukraine conflict, Moscow’s troops regularly report on the destruction of Kiev’s unmanned aircraft used both for reconnaissance, frontline bombardment, and raids deep into Russia, sometimes targeting civilian infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea and targets in the Azov Sea, claiming to have shot down 22 aircraft and intercepted 13.

Top stories

RT Features

The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies
At the Cold War’s height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Regime collapse?
0:00
25:27
National debt
0:00
25:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies