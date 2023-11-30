icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
OSCE is ‘on the brink of abyss’ – Lavrov
30 Nov, 2023 18:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Church applauds LGBT ban

The international movement has been declared extremist for “sowing social and religious discord”
Church applauds LGBT ban
File photo: Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior, viewed from the Patriarchy Bridge ©  Getty Images/stephney

Designating LGBT advocacy as extremist is a form of “moral self-defense” of society, a spokesman for the Orthodox Church said on Thursday, supporting the decision of the Russian Supreme Court.

Responding to the request of the Ministry of Justice, the highest court in Russia ruled on Thursday that the “international LGBT public movement” and all its subsidiaries would be declared an extremist organization, practically banning their work.

“We know from the testimony of many Western Christians who adhere to traditional beliefs regarding marriage and family that the activities of LGBT movements are aimed at displacing the Christian idea of ​​marriage and family from the public and the legal sphere,” said Vakhtang Kipshidze, head of public relations at the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Pointing to LGBT advocacy in the West, Kipshidze said that the “logical endpoint of its activities is the destruction of the traditional idea of marriage and family,” which makes it extremist by definition.

Russia bans ‘LGBT movement’
Read more
Russia bans ‘LGBT movement’

Given that marriage as the union of a man and a woman is a historically Christian concept in Europe, said Kipshidze, undermining it is an attack on Christianity itself.

“This leads to infringing on the rights of believers in countries where the LGBT movement is free to act,” the church spokesman added. “In many Western countries, LGBT cohabitation has been made legally equal to marriage.”

The Moscow Patriarchate spokesman pointed to cases in the West where LGBT groups sued clergy who described same-sex relationships as sinful, practically making quoting the Bible a crime.

“I think if such a movement is given free rein in Russia, it will pursue the same goals as in the West. For us, this is unacceptable,” said Kipshidze.

READ MORE: Church of England priests want change to LGBTQ policy – survey

Russia banned the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relations,” transgenderism and pedophilia to minors in 2013, and extended the ban to adults last December. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘Slap in the face for Russia cancelers’: How a Moscow pop-hit, fur hats, and Slavic style captivated Western youngsters
‘Slap in the face for Russia cancelers’: How a Moscow pop-hit, fur hats, and Slavic style captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Slap in the face for Russia cancelers’: How a Moscow pop-hit, fur hats, and Slavic style captivated Western youngsters
‘Slap in the face for Russia cancelers’: How a Moscow pop-hit, fur hats, and Slavic style captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of trash
0:00
24:48
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies