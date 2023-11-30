icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
OSCE is ‘on the brink of abyss’ – Lavrov
30 Nov, 2023 12:42
Russia bans ‘LGBT movement'

The country’s Supreme Court has designated the “international LGBT movement” an extremist group
Russia bans ‘LGBT movement'
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik/Anatoly Medved

The Supreme Court of Russia outlawed the “international LGBT public movement” on Thursday, designating it an extremist group. The ruling affects the group’s subsidiaries as well, the court announced, without naming specific organizations.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by the Russian Justice Ministry, which argued that “the LGBT movement’s” activities had qualified it as an “extremist group.” Specifically, it has been sowing “social and religious discord” in the country, the ministry claimed.

The hearings took place behind closed doors and lasted over four hours as the case involved more than 20 tomes of material, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Supreme Court’s press service. No representatives of the “international LGBT movement” were present during the hearings, with only an attorney for the Justice Ministry in attendance.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

