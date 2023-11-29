Bodies of Russian mother and daughter found tied up on Turkish roadside

The woman’s former husband is the prime suspect, according to investigators

The bodies of two Russian women have been found in the Turkish resort district of Bodrum, local media reported on Tuesday, citing police. The pair have been identified as 42-year-old model Irina Dvizova and her 15-year-old daughter Dayana.

Investigators believe the two were shot at a villa that they were renting and were later covered in bedsheets, bound with rope and driven out to a slope near a motorway on the outskirts of the city.

The woman and her daughter went missing nearly a week earlier when their family filed a missing persons report with authorities. Still unable to contact them, the relatives went to personally check the villa where the two had been staying. There they saw blood on the sofa, suggesting foul play, and filed another report with the Bodrum district police department.

Investigators then checked the surveillance cameras at the villa and found that a car had driven away from the house. Tracking the car ultimately led to the discovery of the bodies.

According to media reports, police are now searching for Dvizova’s ex-husband, Andrey Kushlevich, as the prime suspect in the double murder.

Speaking to RT Russia, Dvizova’s 20-year-old son insisted that it was Kushlevich, his stepfather, who was responsible for killing Irina and Dayana. The young man claimed that Kushlevich – who holds French and Lithuanian citizenship – wanted revenge after Dvizova barred him from seeing their 5-year-old son.

As reported by RIA Novosti, Dvizova had also obtained a restraining order against her former husband, prohibiting him from ever approaching her. The woman’s family members told the media that Andrey Kushlevich physically abused her.

According to Turkish Sabah news outlet, citing investigators, the 46-year-old allegedly came from Lithuania, where he lives, by car and entered Türkiye through the Edirne border crossing on November 20.

Following the murder, Kushlevich is believed to have left the country together with his 5-year-old son and traveled back to Lithuania.

The Lithuanian national has reportedly been featured on Russia’s wanted list since 2017 for an unspecified criminal code violation. Some sources suggest it may have been for theft.

Russia’s consulate in Antalya has stated that it is in constant contact with Turkish law enforcement agencies in regard to the incident and will comment further on the case as more information becomes known.