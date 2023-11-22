icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Nov, 2023 14:56
Kiev’s forces targeted a group of Russian reporters, injuring one of them, the Russian Defense Ministry has said
Ukraine conducts drone strike on journalists – Moscow
A group of Russian journalists has been attacked by a Ukrainian drone in Zaporozhye Region, the Russian military has reported. Boris Maksudov, a reporter with Rossiya-24 TV channel, was wounded in the attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The reporter received non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly evacuated from the scene, receiving all necessary medical treatment. The military did not provide any details on where exactly the attack took place, or how close the reporters were to the front line.

The journalists were working on a report about villages in Zaporozhye Region that are routinely subjected to artillery shelling by Ukrainian forces, the Russian military revealed.

Dmitry Kiselyov, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes RIA Novosti and Sputnik, condemned the attack, suggesting it was a deliberate action by the Ukrainian forces.

This is revenge on journalists out of impotence. How else can one explain deliberate fire on journalists?” Kiselyov stated, as quoted by RIA.

The Ukrainian military has a history of deliberately attacking journalists, dating back to the early stages of the conflict in then-Ukrainian Donbass, which erupted in the aftermath of the 2014 Maidan coup. During the ongoing hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly attacked Russian reporters, killing or injuring several of them.

Back in July, for instance, RIA war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed and several other journalists were wounded when the group was targeted by artillery fire while covering the fighting in Zaporozhye Region.

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
'Tribal' supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
'Tribal' supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE

