'Primakov Readings' International Forum to address post-globalization agenda

The International Forum "Primakov Readings" will be held on November 27-28 in Moscow
'Primakov Readings' International Forum to address post-globalization agenda
FILE PHOTO. The eighth Primakov Readings international research and expert forum is held in Moscow. © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov

The ninth edition of the International Forum 'Primakov Readings' will be held on November 27-28, 2023 in Moscow. The theme of the forum is 'Post-globalization Horizons'. Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, will speak at the forum.

"The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East, rising tensions between China and the United States, energy risks, as well as security challenges such as climate and migration crises – these and other factors are shaping the post-global world and in this regard are in the focus of this year's Primakov Readings" – Member of the Forum Organizing Committee – Director of Primakov Institute and Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Feodor Voitolovsky said.

The forum will bring together leading Russian and foreign experts in the field of international security, world politics and economics, representatives of public organizations, politicians and diplomats.

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for 'Games of the Future' READ MORE: Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for 'Games of the Future'

The discussions will center on political risks for the world energy markets, Russia's cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the relationship between China and the United States, and the development of the countries of the Global South. The participants will also discuss the balance of power in the Baltic region and the prospects for Russia's relations with the countries of the Middle East and the African continent.

The forum program includes a special session with the participation of Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The event is organized by the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences, with the assistance of its partners Primakov Center for International Cooperation, World Trade Center and the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The project is supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation.

Media accreditation is available on the official forum website (https://www.primakovreadings.ru/en).

