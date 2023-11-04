International RUSSIA EXPO opens at VDNKH in Moscow

The international RUSSIA EXPO has opened at VDNKH in Moscow. It will run for 161 days until April 12, 2024. The main purpose of the expo is to showcase Russia’s achievements, demonstrate the greatness of its history and future, and highlight key projects and developments of Russian companies, organizations, and regions.

Represented at VDNKH are 89 Russian regions, all executive bodies, the biggest companies, state corporations, and public organizations. Visitors are invited to explore 131 exhibitions with over 1,500 objects.

The outreach program includes lectures, workshops, training, roundtables, seminars, quizzes, master classes, presentations, and other events. The cornerstone of the program, the ‘Knowledge.Leaders’ education marathon, will be held November 4-6.

The EXPO’s cultural program includes concerts, festivals, guided tours, and master classes. One event, a festival titled ‘Russia, the Territory of Flavor’, will showcase the achievements and diversity of Russian gastronomy. A department store on the premises will offer products from over 700 manufacturers, including Russian clothing brands. Farmers and winemakers markets will be held as well.

Some of the highlights of the EXPO are ‘Russian Achievements’, a futuristic 166m tunnel highlighting Russia’s achievements in various fields, and the ‘Living Map of Russia’ installation, with various Russian-themed videos.

‘Regional Days’, which will be held from November 9 to January 14, will highlight the achievements and economic and cultural potential of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Admission is free. Some events require registration on the official website. The exhibition is open Tuesday to Thursday, 10am to 9pm, and Friday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm. It will be closed on Mondays.