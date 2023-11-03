Branch of Russian university to be set up in Egypt

A study program with Kazan University will be launched in Cairo

The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has signed a mandate to establish a branch of the Kazan Federal University (KFU) in Cairo, the university’s press service said on Wednesday.

Timirkhan Alishev, the college’s vice-rector for international affairs, has confirmed that the KFU branch in Cairo must be open before the year’s end.

The vice-rector added “the first set of students will be accepted in the following areas of training: curative, dentistry and pharmacy. Educators from Kazan are going to be involved in teaching. The instruction is in English language but Russian will also be learned extensively. Graduates will receive Kazan University diplomas, and all the quality and content of curricula meets official requirements.”

The new branch’s goal is to encourage the advancement of higher education and scientific research systems in Egypt. In addition, the project’s aim is also to enhance understanding of the Russian language and reinforce educational relations between Egypt and the Russian Federation.

Although admission to programs will be fee-based, gifted students can apply for grants that cover fees in full or in part.

The opening of a KFU branch in Egypt was discussed in July during the meeting between Rustam Minnikhanov, the Head of Tatarstan, a republic of the Russian Federation, and the Chairman of the Modern Group (Egypt) Waleed Deabes.

Minnikhanov said that Egypt is “an important partner of Russia.” He also pointed out that the opening of a branch of Kazan University in Cairo will be “an important step in strengthening cooperation.”

The setting up of a KFU branch in Cairo was part of a cooperation agreement signed last year between KFU and Modern Group. Kazan, one of Russia’s major cities with a population of over 1 million people, is located on the Volga river, more than 800 km to the east from Moscow.