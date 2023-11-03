icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
3 Nov, 2023 14:56
HomeAfrica

Branch of Russian university to be set up in Egypt

A study program with Kazan University will be launched in Cairo
Branch of Russian university to be set up in Egypt
©  Telegram / Kazan Federal University

The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has signed a mandate to establish a branch of the Kazan Federal University (KFU) in Cairo, the university’s press service said on Wednesday. 

Timirkhan Alishev, the college’s vice-rector for international affairs, has confirmed that the KFU branch in Cairo must be open before the year’s end.

The vice-rector added “the first set of students will be accepted in the following areas of training: curative, dentistry and pharmacy. Educators from Kazan are going to be involved in teaching. The instruction is in English language but Russian will also be learned extensively. Graduates will receive Kazan University diplomas, and all the quality and content of curricula meets official requirements.”

The new branch’s goal is to encourage the advancement of higher education and scientific research systems in Egypt. In addition, the project’s aim is also to enhance understanding of the Russian language and reinforce educational relations between Egypt and the Russian Federation.

Scholarships provided by Russia have ‘strategic significance’ – Nigerian envoy READ MORE: Scholarships provided by Russia have ‘strategic significance’ – Nigerian envoy

Although admission to programs will be fee-based, gifted students can apply for grants that cover fees in full or in part.

The opening of a KFU branch in Egypt was discussed in July during the meeting between Rustam Minnikhanov, the Head of Tatarstan, a republic of the Russian Federation, and the Chairman of the Modern Group (Egypt) Waleed Deabes.

Minnikhanov said that Egypt is “an important partner of Russia.” He also pointed out that the opening of a branch of Kazan University in Cairo will be “an important step in strengthening cooperation.”

The setting up of a KFU branch in Cairo was part of a cooperation agreement signed last year between KFU and Modern Group. Kazan, one of Russia’s major cities with a population of over 1 million people, is located on the Volga river, more than 800 km to the east from Moscow.

Top stories

RT Features

The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: 'Mass casualties'
0:00
28:21
Baltic Paradise: Preserving the unique ecosystems of Kaliningrad
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies