icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
27 Oct, 2023 16:02
HomeRussia & FSU

First battalion of former Ukrainian soldiers to join Russian forces – media

The unit has undergone the necessary training and is equipped for combat, the group’s commander told RIA Novosti
First battalion of former Ukrainian soldiers to join Russian forces – media
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov

Russian forces fighting on the front lines of the conflict with Kiev will soon be reinforced with a battalion consisting of former Ukrainian soldiers, RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing the unit’s commander. The members either surrendered or were captured in battle before deciding to switch sides, according to the media outlet.

Named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky – a Ukrainian historical figure who started an uprising against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in the 17th century and led Ukraine to join Russia – the battalion has undergone three weeks of training at a Russian base, its commander, Andrey Tishenko, said. At the end of their training, they will officially take the oath pledged by all Russian soldiers, he added.

The former Ukrainian soldiers have already been equipped for battle, Tishenko said, adding that they received their uniforms, protective gear, and weapons before the training even started. The soldiers received guidance from battle-hardened, experienced instructors, he added.

Russian defense chief inspects military training grounds (VIDEO)
Read more
Russian defense chief inspects military training grounds (VIDEO)

The unit members told Sputnik news agency that they joined voluntarily after receiving Russian citizenship. TASS reported in March that around 70 former Ukrainian troops applied for Russian passports and expressed their wish to fight for Moscow. The size of the newly formed unit has not been made public.

According to Tishenko, the battalion will join the Kaskad operational-combat tactical group, which is under the command of the acting interior minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Colonel General Aleksey Dikiy. The location of its first combat deployment remains unknown.

The first reports regarding plans to form the unit surfaced in the media in February. In March, RT interviewed former Ukrainians soldiers who volunteered for the Russian Army, as around 100 Ukrainian POWs from Donbass reportedly wished to do so.

One of them told RT that he decided to volunteer because he has a family in a city in Donbass. “I wanted us to have peace… a future,” he said, adding that he and his family “could not have had it under the banner” of Ukraine.

“We have always been brotherly peoples,” another POW said at the time. “I’ve never wanted to fight against Russia.”

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies