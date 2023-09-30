icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Sep, 2023 14:51
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia will gain more new regions – ex-president

The military operation in Ukraine will continue until “original Russian territories” are liberated, Dmitry Medvedev says
Russia will gain more new regions – ex-president
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev arrives to visit the Kapustin Yar rocket launch site, in Astrakhan Region. ©  Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina

Moscow will add even more new regions to its territory, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on the first anniversary of the country’s unification with the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The residents of the four territories took part in referendums a year ago and made the decision “to be with their Fatherland,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

“This choice became a symbol not only of the restoration of historical justice but also of the unity of the Russian people, their colossal will and dedication,” he said.

Speaking about the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, Medvedev, who now holds the position of deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, insisted that Moscow’s military operation would continue until the current regime in Kiev is “destroyed and the original Russian territories are liberated from the enemy.”

Putin addresses Russia on first anniversary of reunion with four regions
Read more
Putin addresses Russia on first anniversary of reunion with four regions

“Victory will be ours. And there will be more new regions within Russia,” the former president wrote.

The signing of agreements incorporating the People’s Republics of Donetsk (DPR), Lugansk (LPR), and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with the Russian state took place at the Kremlin on September 30, 2022.

It followed referendums in the four regions held between September 23 and 27 last year. During the votes, the number of those who supported unification with Russia stood at 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87% in Kherson Region, and 93.11% in Zaporozhye Region. The results have not been recognized by the Ukrainian authorities and their Western backers.

In a speech on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the unification of the new territories was a “conscious, long-awaited, hard-won, and genuinely popular decision ... made collectively through referendums in full compliance with international norms.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance FEATURE
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance FEATURE
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Julius Baer Bank, Cayman Islands
0:00
26:56
Unequal equality
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies