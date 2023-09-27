icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2023 13:07
HomeRussia & FSU

Billionaire ex-Russian citizen captured by Azerbaijan

Ruben Vardanyan held a ministerial position in the self-proclaimed government of Nagorno-Karabakh
Billionaire ex-Russian citizen captured by Azerbaijan
Ruben Vardanyan in custody ©  State Border Service of Azerbaijan

Ruben Vardanyan, the former co-owner of the Russian financial group Troika Dialog, has been arrested by Azerbaijani border guards as he was trying to leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku’s State Border Service reported on Wednesday.

The ethnic Armenian businessman and politician, who renounced his Russian citizenship last year, was a minister in the self-proclaimed government of the breakaway region until February. Baku retook control of Nagorno-Karabakh in a swift military operation last week.

Vardanyan’s wife Veronika Zonabend told journalists that her husband was “taken prisoner” alongside “thousands of other Armenians” trying to leave the region.

According to Azerbaijani authorities, the senior leader of the “Armenian separatists” was taken into custody at the Lachin checkpoint. He was transported to Baku, where his fate will be decided, the statement said. Media in Azerbaijan have shown images of the detained ex-official.

‘CIA cutouts’, big money grants and biolabs: The depth of US interference in Armenia explained
Read more
‘CIA cutouts’, big money grants and biolabs: The depth of US interference in Armenia explained

The checkpoint where Vardanyan was apprehended is part of the so-called Lachin corridor, a key mountain road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. Baku installed it in April during a row with Yerevan over their respective responsibilities under a 2020 armistice brokered by Russia, which had ended a 44-day war over the region.

The Yerevan-born 55-year-old entrepreneur made his fortune as a successful investor in the 1990s. Troika Dialog, which grew into a multibillion-dollar enterprise, was bought by the country’s largest bank, now called Sber, in a deal finalized in 2012.

Vardanyan also led several venture capital projects apart from Troika. As of 2021, Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion.

Vardanyan announced his relocation to Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2022 in a video address recorded in the region. He stated that it was his duty to move to “the center of Armenianhood” to invigorate its people and deflate tensions with Azerbaijan.

READ MORE: 120,000 Armenians could leave Nagorno-Karabakh – media

He said he was renouncing his Russian citizenship to come to the region as an Armenian national. He took a ministerial position in Nagorno-Karabakh the next month.

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
Ensouling cities? Pyotr Ivanov, sociologist, civil engineering laboratory
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies