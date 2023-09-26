‘Killed’ Russian fleet commander spotted in new MOD video

Admiral Viktor Sokolov was shown at a meeting of senior military officials after Kiev claimed he was killed

The Ukrainian military claims it killed the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. On Tuesday, Admiral Viktor Sokolov was participating remotely in a high-profile meeting, images released by the Russian Defense Ministry show.

Kiev’s claim came on Monday from its Special Operations Command, which bragged about two recent missile attacks on the Crimean Peninsula. The strike at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last Friday resulted in the deaths of 34 officers, “including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet,” the Ukrainian military said on social media.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu chaired a regular briefing of senior military officials. Sokolov’s face could be seen in a photo and video materials from the event, displayed on a large screen behind the minister’s back with the caption ‘ChP’ (an abbreviation for the Black Sea Fleet in Russian). Presumably, the admiral was participating in the meeting remotely, as did other naval commanders displayed alongside him.

Kiev has been raising the claimed kill count in the Sevastopol strike in recent days. On Sunday, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov stated that the attack killed at least nine people and injured 16 others, including two generals. Speaking to the local branch of the US-government funded outlet Voice of America, he said he could not confirm the status of Sokolov.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a single service member missing in action on the day of the strike.

British media outlets have claimed that Kiev used UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles in the attack.