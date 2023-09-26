icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2023 13:51
HomeRussia & FSU

‘Killed’ Russian fleet commander spotted in new MOD video

Admiral Viktor Sokolov was shown at a meeting of senior military officials after Kiev claimed he was killed
‘Killed’ Russian fleet commander spotted in new MOD video
Admiral Viktor Sokolov (leftmost, bottom row) displayed on a screen during a Russian Defense Ministry briefing ©  Russian Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian military claims it killed the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. On Tuesday, Admiral Viktor Sokolov was participating remotely in a high-profile meeting, images released by the Russian Defense Ministry show.

Kiev’s claim came on Monday from its Special Operations Command, which bragged about two recent missile attacks on the Crimean Peninsula. The strike at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last Friday resulted in the deaths of 34 officers, “including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet,” the Ukrainian military said on social media.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu chaired a regular briefing of senior military officials. Sokolov’s face could be seen in a photo and video materials from the event, displayed on a large screen behind the minister’s back with the caption ‘ChP’ (an abbreviation for the Black Sea Fleet in Russian). Presumably, the admiral was participating in the meeting remotely, as did other naval commanders displayed alongside him.

READ MORE: Russia reveals impact of Ukrainian attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

Kiev has been raising the claimed kill count in the Sevastopol strike in recent days. On Sunday, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov stated that the attack killed at least nine people and injured 16 others, including two generals. Speaking to the local branch of the US-government funded outlet Voice of America, he said he could not confirm the status of Sokolov.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a single service member missing in action on the day of the strike.

British media outlets have claimed that Kiev used UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles in the attack.

Top stories

RT Features

Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ensouling cities? Pyotr Ivanov, sociologist, civil engineering laboratory
0:00
28:37
Election observation: An American perspective
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies