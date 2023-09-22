icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2023 12:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia reveals impact of Ukrainian attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

At least one military service member is missing after the strike on Sevastopol, the Defense Ministry said
Russia reveals impact of Ukrainian attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ
An online image purporting to show the aftermath of the strike. ©  Social networks

The Defense Ministry in Moscow has released new information about the Ukrainian missile strike which hit the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on Friday.

At least one military service member is reported missing following the strike, the ministry said in a statement. The Ukrainian operation involved multiple missiles, five of which were intercepted by Russian forces, it added.

The ministry acknowledged damage to the “historic building” which hosts the headquarters in central Sevastopol, but offered no further details about the incident.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of city on the Crimean Peninsula, earlier said that the strike had caused no damage to civilian infrastructure and had not led to civilian casualties.

He reported that at least one fragment, presumably from an intercepted Ukrainian missile, had been discovered on a street near the fleet’s headquarters. Further inspection revealed that “not even windows were shattered” outside the military facility, Razvozhaev added.

READ MORE: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ hit by rocket attack – governor

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared the expulsion of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from its home base – held for several centuries – as a priority for Kiev during a speech at the UN Security Council this week.

Ukraine launches regular drone and missile attacks on Russian warships based in Sevastopol, as well as other locations in Crimea.

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO all in
0:00
25:6
The cost of heatwaves
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies