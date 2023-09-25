icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2023 21:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Armenian leader ‘making huge mistake’ – Moscow

It is Yerevan’s “inconsistent” and “irresponsible” approach that has led to the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said
Armenian leader ‘making huge mistake’ – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ©  Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants

The political course outlined by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his Independence Day address is deeply flawed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after the speech was published. The prime minister’s remarks were merely an attempt to avoid responsibility for his government’s mistakes by blaming them on Russia and flirting with the West, the ministry added.

On Sunday, Pashinyan questioned the “goals and motives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh” amid a recent escalation in the disputed region that saw Azerbaijan take control over it in a swift military operation.

Pashinyan also accused “the allies we relied on for many years” of “setting a goal of exposing our weakness and justifying the Armenian people’s inability to have an independent state,” without mentioning any specific nation. He also said that the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the dangers faced by the ethnic Armenians there “have nothing to do” with his government.

“It has become clear to all of us that the instruments of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership are insufficient to ensure Armenia’s national security,” the prime minister added, referring to the Russia-led defense alliance.

Police arrest dozens of anti-government protestors in Armenia (VIDEO)
Read more
Police arrest dozens of anti-government protestors in Armenia (VIDEO)

The Russian ministry said on Monday that the “direct and indirect attacks on Russia” in Pashinyan’s statement indicate that “destructive … processes inspired by the West and encouraged by … Yerevan are not of a sporadic but of a systemic nature.”

The government in Yerevan deliberately seeks to turn Armenia away from Russia, it stated, warning that, while the two post-Soviet states have “largely common interests in the fields of security and development,” the West only seeks to “inflict strategic damage to Russia” and “destabilize the Eurasian region.”

Moscow has always been committed to its duties as an ally and has actively contributed to Armenia’s security, economic and cultural development, the ministry said. The efforts of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, helped Yerevan to avoid “total defeat” in the 2020 conflict with Azerbaijan, it stated, adding that Russian brokered a ceasefire deal that could have been used as a basis for resolving the situation around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the future.

Putin comments on Nagorno-Karabakh escalation
Read more
Putin comments on Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

Instead of adhering to the Russian-brokered deal, Pashinyan turned to the West and recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over the disputed region during talks in Prague and Brussels. These actions by Yerevan have seriously affected the agreement that Moscow helped reach, as well as the status of the Russian peacekeepers sent to Nagorno-Karabakh as part of that deal, the ministry explained.

Armenia “lost precious time that could have been used to advance the talks on the peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku as well as [carry out] the border delimitation and unblock regional communication channels” that would have together created additional security guarantees for Armenia itself, the ministry said.

“We are convinced that the government in Yerevan is making a huge mistake by deliberately seeking to destroy complex and centuries-long ties between Armenia and Russia, as well as making their nation a hostage of the geopolitical games of the West,” the ministry’s statement said.

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: ENORMOUS Tensions in Ukraine, USA’s Increasing Isolation & Europe Becoming a Vassal
0:00
29:17
Exporting hate
0:00
27:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies