icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2023 11:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Female pharmacists fleeing Ukraine – media

Pharmacies are reportedly facing staff shortages after women specialists were ordered to report to conscription offices
Female pharmacists fleeing Ukraine – media
FILE PHOTO: A drug store in Kiev ©  Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images

A recent change in Ukrainian conscription rules has obliged female medics and pharmacists to show up to the nearest draft office to update their personal data for possible enlistment. There was reportedly a wave of resignations from drug stores ahead of the decree going into force.

“Owners of pharmacies are in a panic. People are resigning and moving to Europe before they could be stopped at the border,” Elena Prudnikova, the head of a Ukrainian pharmaceutical business association, told online news outlet Strana.ua last Friday.

“Who knows who would work, considering that the industry is already in a serious crisis,” she added.

Ukrainian law offers women of certain professions aged 18 to 60 the option to register with conscription authorities so that they can be drafted as needed.

The Defense Ministry has the authority to make registration a requirement and did so for medics and pharmacists earlier this month. The mandate comes into force on October 1. Kiev has also ramped up its drive to replenish its military ranks by relaxing eligibility.

Ukraine to change conscription rules
Read more
Ukraine to change conscription rules

Potential draftees are banned from leaving the country without a special waiver. According to local media, enforcing the rule for women may be challenging since Ukraine has yet to launch an electronic database in which border control officers can check travelers. However, a bill is floating in the parliament for such a register.

“Many female medics are urgently preparing to leave for Europe,” Vasily Voskboynik, the head of a Ukrainian association of international staffing agencies, told the outlet.

“With their professions, they have good chances to find employment there,” he noted.

The mandatory registration has been in the works since last year, but the Defense Ministry’s first attempt to order it sparked mass public outrage, forcing a postponement.

Kiev is struggling to replenish its military units after a costly summer counteroffensive against Russian positions. Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated this month that Ukraine had lost over 71,000 troops in the push.

READ MORE: Ukrainian conscription officer reveals huge casualty rate

“I am absolutely ready to shoot myself in the leg rather than ever go back to the front,” a 20-year-old Ukrainian deserter told The Times last week.

He explained that he had received two injuries on the battlefield and did not want to return “after seeing so much corruption and incompetence” in the Ukrainian military. He said he fled his unit after doctors cleared him for frontline duty despite bullet fragments left in his shoulder.

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: ENORMOUS Tensions in Ukraine, USA’s Increasing Isolation & Europe Becoming a Vassal
0:00
29:17
Exporting hate
0:00
27:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies