A UK national fighting for Kiev may have waterboarded Jordan Chadwick, The Sun has claimed

A British volunteer in Ukraine has been identified as the primary suspect in the murder of a fellow Brit fighting alongside Kiev’s forces who was found dead in June, The Sun claimed on Sunday.

The purported breakthrough was made in the investigation into the death of Jordan Chadwick, 31, an ex-member of the Scots Guards, who was fighting in a unit attached to Ukrainian military intelligence. His corpse was reportedly found in a body of water with his hands tied behind his back. The British government confirmed his death this month after his remains were repatriated.

“His terrified compadres” identified another British fighter as the likely killer to Ukrainian investigators, the report said. It claimed that the water in Chadwick’s lungs did not match that of the pond in which he was found. He was allegedly waterboarded before being killed and dumped.

Chadwick, who served in the British Army from 2011 to 2015, traveled to Ukraine last October to join Kiev’s International Legion. He is one of dozens of Brits who have been killed in the conflict.

Another British volunteer, Daniel Burke, whose suspected death was not associated with frontline action, was last seen alive in August miles from the battlefield, according to British media.

A body discovered in a shallow grave following a tip from Ukrainian police may be Burke’s, press reports claimed last week. Investigators are apparently awaiting DNA analysis.

Burke served as a paratrooper in the British Army from 2007 to 2009. In 2017, he went to Syria to join Kurdish militias as they fought against the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

He later faced terrorism charges in the UK for allegedly facilitating another man’s attempt to go to Syria amid a Turkish campaign against the Kurds, but the case was dropped in 2020.