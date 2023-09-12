Ukrainian woman unearths WW2 arsenal while digging potatoes

A resident of Zhitomir found dozens of mortar shells, anti-tank missiles and grenades buried in her garden

Ukrainian police have reported that a local resident of Zhitomir has unearthed a large number of World War 2 munitions in her backyard while digging potatoes. The authorities have fenced off the area and sent in explosives experts to assess the scene.

The discovery was made on Monday, according to a statement published on the Facebook page of the Zhitomir police. The woman who reported the find said she had found objects resembling ammunition buried in her garden but did not dig all of them up, choosing instead to contact the authorities.

Law enforcement officers ultimately found 82 82-caliber mortar shells, three anti-tank mines, and eight grenades buried at a distance of about 15 meters from the building where the woman lives.

The police noted that the woman did the right thing by calling special services instead of trying to dig up the items herself, and urged citizens to inform law enforcement or emergency services if they find any suspicious and unknown objects.

“It is important to remember that in case of suspicious objects, weapons and ammunition, they can under no circumstances be moved, dismantled, smashed, heated, etc. as they pose a potential danger to you and those around you,” the Zhitomir police wrote, stressing that such items should under no circumstances be brought into the house.

Instead, people should mark where the objects were found using bright fabric or some other way, warn others of the danger and immediately contact the authorities.