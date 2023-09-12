Passenger plane crash-lands in Russia – media

An Ural Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing in a field in Novosibirsk region, according to authorities

An Airbus A320 en route from Sochi to Omsk declared a mid-flight emergency on Tuesday morning and was redirected to an alternate airfield in Novosibirsk, but failed to reach it, emergency services told Russian media.

The aircraft was forced to perform an emergency landing in a field some 180 kilometers away from Novosibirsk airport. The incident was reportedly caused by a hydraulics malfunction, according to preliminary reports.

There were up to 170 people aboard the distressed Ural Airlines flight, including 23 children. According to early reports none of the passengers or crew suffered any serious injuries. Authorities said the aircraft remained in one piece upon landing, there was no fire on board, and that everyone safely evacuated the plane using emergency slides.

Multiple Telegram channels shared pictures from the scene, showing the aircraft with inflated evacuation slides in the midst of a grain field surrounded by first responders.

In other pics groups of passengers could be seen standing in a distance.

The governors of Novosibirsk and Omsk regions promised to provide the passengers with all necessary assistance, temporary shelter and transport everyone to their intended destination. Meanwhile Russian aviation authorities launched a probe into the exact circumstances of the incident.