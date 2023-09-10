icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Sep, 2023 22:55
Russia tells citizens to avoid car travel to EU state

The embassy said Finnish authorities might seize privately owned vehicles
Cars at the Brusnichnoye checkpoint on the Russian side of the Russian-Finnish border, 2022. ©  Igor Petrov / Sputnik

The Russian Embassy in Helsinki has urged citizens not to use cars with Russian license plates when visiting Finland, citing EU sanctions that allow the seizure of personal vehicles. 

“Considering potential risks, we recommend Russian nationals to avoid traveling to Finland with cars with Russian license plates,” the embassy said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The notice came after the European Commission confirmed that Russians are banned from bringing any vehicles across the bloc’s borders, even for personal use or during short-term tourist trips. 

German media reported earlier this year that police and customs agents were towing away cars registered in Russia. Recent immigrants to Germany were among those who had their property confiscated. On Monday, the Russian Embassy in Berlin warned citizens against traveling to Germany, citing the “seizure” of cars.

The EU first introduced sanctions against Moscow in 2014, after Crimea voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia in the wake of the Western-backed coup in Kiev. The restrictions were greatly expanded since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly denounced the sanctions as “illegal,” equating the seizure of Russian property and assets to “theft,” and promised retaliatory measures.

