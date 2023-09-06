icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2023 13:37
Russian region halts flights on EU-made planes

The reason for grounding the Czech-designed aircraft is lack of spare parts due to EU sanctions, RBK outlet reports
A Czech made L-410 Turbolet twin-engine short-range transport aircraft. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn

The operation of Czech-made L-410 short-range aircraft has been suspended in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka region, local authorities have told RBK news outlet.

The reason for halting the flights of the foreign made planes is the lack of spare parts for them due to EU sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the outlet reported on Wednesday.

According to RBK, the move was confirmed to it by the press-services of both the regional government and the Avrora carrier, which co-own the Kamchatka Air Enterprise that operates the L-410s.

Working lifespan of some systems on the Czech planes has ended, which makes them unusable in line with Russian laws, a representative of the Kamchatka authorities told the outlet. “Such a situation has been caused by difficulties with supplies [of spare parts] using the parallel import mechanism,” the official said.

An unnamed employee of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has also acknowledged in a comment to RBK that the use of alternative supply channels leads to a significant complication of logistics chains as well as an increase in prices and delays in deliveries.

Avrora’s spokesman Artur Di assured the outlet that the Czech planes will go back into the air as soon as the issues with supply of spare parts from the EU are resolved.

The carrier said that, in the meantime, other types of aircraft will be used to transport people across the Kamchatka Peninsula. Kamchatka Air Enterprise reportedly also operates Soviet-designed An-26, An-28, Yak-40 planes as well as helicopters of the Mi-8 family.

L-410 is a twin-engine short-range plane, produced by Czech company Aircraft Industries. It can take between 17 and 19 passengers on board. The plane is also available in cargo modification.

Planes and helicopters are the main means of transportation on the Kamchatka Peninsula, which is a remote and sparsely populated area with difficult terrain, consisting of mountains and thick forests.

In early 2023, another Russian region, the Komi Republic, also grounded its L-410s, citing EU sanctions and lack of spare parts.

