icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian MOD estimates Ukraine's counteroffensive casualties
5 Sep, 2023 09:07
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian MOD estimates Ukraine's counteroffensive casualties

Kiev has lost some 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of heavy weaponry in three months, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said
Russian MOD estimates Ukraine's counteroffensive casualties
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu chairs a meeting of military leaders ©  Telegram / mod_russia

Ukraine has suffered heavy losses during three months of its summer counteroffensive against Russia but has failed to achieve its goals at any part of the front line, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has reported.

Kiev’s forces have lost more than 66,000 troops and over 7,600 heavy weapons since launching their push in early June, the Russian official estimated on Tuesday.

Despite the “colossal” cost in manpower and equipment, the Ukrainian government continues its operation because it desperately needs to show some kind of success to its Western sponsors, Shoigu also claimed.

The most tense situation remains in Zaporozhye Region, where Kiev deployed brigades from its strategic reserves that had been trained with the help of Western instructors, the minister said.

Ukrainian military to conscript HIV patients
Read more
Ukrainian military to conscript HIV patients

He provided details about Russian military units involved in repelling Ukrainian attacks in various directions before describing Kiev’s counteroffensive as a failure. In an attempt to obfuscate this reality, “Ukrainian militants are attacking civilian objects and tout those terrorist attacks as military victories,” Shoigu alleged.
The defense minister was speaking at a government meeting with Russian military leaders.

The minister’s last update of this type was in late July and put Ukrainian losses at some 20,800 troops and 2,200 pieces of weaponry.

Kiev does not disclose statistics about its military losses but Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that their counteroffensive was proceeding poorer than had been hoped, and is being waged at a serious cost to the army.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies