Drone intercepted en route to Moscow – mayor

The hostile aircraft was downed in the Moscow region, Sergey Sobyanin has said

An enemy drone has been detected and destroyed as it was flying towards the Russian capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday morning, adding that no one was injured and there was no damage on the ground from the attempted strike.

The UAV was shot down over the Voskresensky district southeast of the capital, the mayor said in a Telegram post.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW