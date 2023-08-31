icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone intercepted en route to Moscow – mayor
31 Aug, 2023 04:46
Drone intercepted en route to Moscow – mayor

The hostile aircraft was downed in the Moscow region, Sergey Sobyanin has said
Drone intercepted en route to Moscow – mayor

An enemy drone has been detected and destroyed as it was flying towards the Russian capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday morning, adding that no one was injured and there was no damage on the ground from the attempted strike. 

The UAV was shot down over the Voskresensky district southeast of the capital, the mayor said in a Telegram post.

