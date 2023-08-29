icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wagner boss buried in St. Petersburg – media team
29 Aug, 2023 16:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 summit – Moscow

The group is holding a high-level gathering in India in September
Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 summit – Moscow
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head his country’s delegation at the G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi next month, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

“Lavrov will head the delegation, as tasked by Russian President [Vladimir Putin],” Zakharova told reporters. 

The meeting of the group of leading world economies is scheduled for September 9-10, and will be the latest event at which Russia is represented by its foreign minister. Moscow announced earlier in August that Lavrov would also head his country’s delegation at the United Nations General Assembly ‘high-level week’ next month. 

Putin will go abroad in the fall – Kremlin READ MORE: Putin will go abroad in the fall – Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed last week that President Putin had no plans to attend the upcoming G20 summit in person. The exact format of the Russian leader’s participation in the event was still being ironed out, Peskov added on Friday. 

Putin also skipped the previous G20 summit, which was hosted by Indonesia last November. The event was characterized by US-led efforts to condemn and “isolate” Russia over the conflict with Ukraine.

At the time, Western media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden had drawn up a special contingency plan to prevent him from ending up in the same room as Putin, should the Russian president attend the event in person.

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies