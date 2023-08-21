icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia reveals reason for Moon crash
21 Aug, 2023 16:10
HomeRussia & FSU

Suspect in railroad sabotage detained – FSB

A senior railway official was allegedly involved in damaging transport infrastructure in Kherson Region, the Russian security service has said
Suspect in railroad sabotage detained – FSB
©  FSB

A Ukrainian national suspected of masterminding a major sabotage operation on the railway network in Kherson Region has been apprehended, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced. 

In a statement on Monday, the agency said the suspect, who at the time was a senior official with Ukraine’s Odessa Railways, ordered his subordinates to destroy railroad switches in the vicinity of Kherson’s main station. The suspected sabotage took place back in February 2022, shortly after the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev broke out.

The attack caused heavy damage to the network and “made it unsuitable for use, causing temporary disruption in the supply of Russian troops involved in the special military operation,” the authorities said in a statement. The FSB did not reveal the identity of the suspect, saying only that he was born in 1961.

‘Citizens of the USSR’ arrested on Siberian bomb plot charge – FSB READ MORE: ‘Citizens of the USSR’ arrested on Siberian bomb plot charge – FSB

The agency released footage of the raid on the suspect’s residence, with heavily armed officers storming the location and detaining him. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was sporting a T-shirt with an emblem of the Party of Regions, a long-defunct Ukrainian political group widely considered to be “pro-Russian,” the video shows.

During questioning, the suspect admitted he had ordered his subordinates to stage the sabotage attack. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison, the FSB noted.

The agency is continuing its investigation and is working to establish “all the circumstances and persons involved in this illegal activity,” it added.

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The long-aniticipated BRICS Summit
0:00
27:31
Valdai Director on BRICS Summit, Russia’s economic resilience and Ukraine’s failed counter-offensive
0:00
27:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies