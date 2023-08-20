Russian probe crashes into Moon – Roscosmos

The accident occurred after Luna-25 switched to an incorrect orbit, Russia’s space agency says

Russia’s Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station has collided with the Moon, space agency Roscosmos has said.

“According to the results of a preliminary analysis… the Luna-25 spacecraft switched to a non-designated orbit and ceased to operate due to a collision with the surface of the Moon,” Roscosmos said on Sunday.

The probe was due to receive a signal to form a pre-landing elliptical orbit on Saturday, but communication was lost at 14:57 Moscow time (11: 57 GMT), the agency explained. Efforts on Saturday and Sunday to locate the craft and restore contact were unsuccessful.

A commission involving representatives of several agencies will be assembled to establish the reasons for the loss of the probe, Roscosmos said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW