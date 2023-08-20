Ukrainian drone hits civilians at Russian railway station – governor

Five people were injured in the early morning attack on the city of Kursk, according to Roman Starovoyt

An unmanned aircraft has hit the roof of the central railway station in the city of Kursk, shattering several windows and causing a small fire, the governor of the border Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt, said on Sunday morning.

“Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out. Five people were slightly injured by glass fragments,” the governor wrote at 3:54am local time.

The official added that all “emergency services are working at the scene,” promising to share more details of the incident later.

According to several unverified videos shared by Telegram news channels, the explosion apparently caused only minor damage to the roof and facade of the building. Eyewitnesses also reportedly heard the sounds of a drone engine in the area ahead of the blast.

Around the time of the attack, two of Moscow's international airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, briefly suspended all flights. However, it was unclear if the precaution was linked to the incident in Kursk.

Last month, a drone went down and exploded early in the Kursk region's city of Kurchatov, an industrial hub adjacent to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod have been frequently shelled by artillery and attacked by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants.