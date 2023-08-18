Ukrainian neo-Nazi apologizes for attacking transsexual (VIDEO)

The far-right assailant admitted he was the grandson of an SS soldier, but promised to be more ‘tolerant’ in the future

A Ukrainian neo-Nazi that attacked a transgender woman serving in the country’s armed forces has apologized to his victim, promising to be more “tolerant” in the future.

The apology video was shared online by the victim of the assault, identified only as ‘Helen’. The attacker and the transgender woman appeared together in the video, with the latter instructing the neo-Nazi on how precisely he should apologize.

The attacker began by pronouncing his “right-wing orientation,” apparently explaining his political, rather than sexual, preferences.

“I’m the grandson of a scout with SS division Galicia,” he said, referring to the 14th Waffen SS Grenadier Division – a WWII-era Nazi German unit, composed primarily of ethnic Ukrainian collaborators.

⚡️‼️ This is just too good, the guy who beat up a transgender in Lviv yesterday made an EPIC apologyHe says he is the grandson of a Waffen SS Galicia scout and has right-wing tendencies that got the best of himYou can’t make this up, Ukraine is a gem pic.twitter.com/Y1VZd4M4dk — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) August 17, 2023

The attacker explained his assault on Helen by the fact that he was “uncomfortable” with her demeanor, which he deemed to be “unnatural.”

“Still, anyway, I apologize for my behavior. And I will be more tolerant of transgender women and men,” he declared.

Helen then demanded the attacker proclaim that “transgender women are women.” He showed some hesitation, admitting he was not aware what the “correct” thing to say was.

The assault on Helen occurred in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv earlier this week, while the transsexual was on leave to attend her mother’s funeral. She was harassed by the attacker on the street, with him first questioning whether Helen was a “f*g” and then beating her up.

Videos of the assault have promptly gone viral, with Ukrainian pro-LGBTQ activists urging the authorities to “provide decent protection for our defender,” revealing Helen has actually served in the military for three years.