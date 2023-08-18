icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2023 22:24
Ukrainian neo-Nazi apologizes for attacking transsexual (VIDEO)

The far-right assailant admitted he was the grandson of an SS soldier, but promised to be more ‘tolerant’ in the future
A Ukrainian neo-Nazi that attacked a transgender woman serving in the country’s armed forces has apologized to his victim, promising to be more “tolerant” in the future.

The apology video was shared online by the victim of the assault, identified only as ‘Helen’. The attacker and the transgender woman appeared together in the video, with the latter instructing the neo-Nazi on how precisely he should apologize.

The attacker began by pronouncing his “right-wing orientation,” apparently explaining his political, rather than sexual, preferences.

“I’m the grandson of a scout with SS division Galicia,” he said, referring to the 14th Waffen SS Grenadier Division – a WWII-era Nazi German unit, composed primarily of ethnic Ukrainian collaborators.

The attacker explained his assault on Helen by the fact that he was “uncomfortable” with her demeanor, which he deemed to be “unnatural.”

“Still, anyway, I apologize for my behavior. And I will be more tolerant of transgender women and men,” he declared.

Helen then demanded the attacker proclaim that “transgender women are women.” He showed some hesitation, admitting he was not aware what the “correct” thing to say was.

The assault on Helen occurred in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv earlier this week, while the transsexual was on leave to attend her mother’s funeral. She was harassed by the attacker on the street, with him first questioning whether Helen was a “f*g” and then beating her up.

Videos of the assault have promptly gone viral, with Ukrainian pro-LGBTQ activists urging the authorities to “provide decent protection for our defender,” revealing Helen has actually served in the military for three years.

