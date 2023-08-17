icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Main Russian objective in Ukraine already achieved – Lukashenko
17 Aug, 2023 17:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian MP raises ‘loss of statehood’ fears

If this occurs, officials in Kiev will have to declare a full mobilization, Egor Chernev has said
Ukrainian MP raises ‘loss of statehood’ fears
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian soldiers © Getty Images / Sean Gallup

Ukraine may be forced to announce a maximum scale mobilization if there is ever a real threat to the country’s statehood, according to Verkhovna Rada MP and deputy chairman of the country’s national security committee Egor Chernev.

Speaking to Novosti.LIVE, the official explained that the country was currently in the second phase of mobilization out of four existing ones, but this number could be extended based on how long the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and how many resources are required. 

“The fourth assumes that all men go to war,” Chernev said. “If the country is in danger and there is a real threat of losing statehood, then everyone will go,” he added, noting that he believes that “it is the duty of every man to defend his own country.” 

According to Ukrainian laws on mobilization, a fourth stage means that all able-bodied residents of the country between the ages of 18 and 60 will be called up for service.

The politician noted, however, that there were no plans to increase the mobilization level at the moment and that authorities were just focusing on making sure that the system worked.

Zelensky launches sweeping military purge
Read more
Zelensky launches sweeping military purge

Chernev’s comments come a week after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky launched a sweeping military purge and sacked all of the regional military officials responsible for the country’s conscription campaign following a string of corruption scandals.

That was after Kiev’s authorities had exposed a massive conspiracy scheme, which allegedly allowed Ukrainian recruits to purchase fraudulent medical certificates to avoid conscription. 

Zelensky revealed that 112 criminal cases had been opened against officials working in local recruitment centers, with 33 suspects – including commissars and medical commission employees – accused of taking bribes in the form of both cash and cryptocurrency. 

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leader also officially signed on Thursday a bill to extend general mobilization and martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days until November 15. Martial law was initially introduced in the country on February 24, 2022, after Russia launched its military campaign against Ukraine.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies