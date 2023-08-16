icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian drones shot down in Western Russia – MOD
16 Aug, 2023 03:38
Three unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over Kaluga Region
FILE PHOTO: Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system ©  Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov

The Russian military has thwarted an attempted Ukrainian “terrorist attack,” with the Defense Ministry saying it downed three Ukrainian drones as they traveled over Kaluga Region on Wednesday morning.

The incoming UAVs were detected and destroyed by air defense units around 5am local time, the Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement early on Wednesday. There were no casualties or damage from the latest attempted air raid by Kiev, according to the region’s governor, Vladislav Shapsha.

Kaluga Region is located southwest of Moscow, where the military has intercepted hostile drones en route to the Russian capital on several occasions in recent months.

Russian officials claim that Kiev is increasingly resorting to terrorist tactics, after failing to see success on the battlefield during its much-lauded summer counteroffensive. On Sunday, a Ukrainian UAV struck an apartment block in the Russian city of Belgorod, leaving a 10-year-old girl injured.

Besides repeated artillery and drone attacks, Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been the target of several ground incursions amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, resulting in numerous civilian deaths and the destruction of buildings. On Tuesday, Russian security forces thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group to attack Bryansk Region, in which one agricultural worker was wounded.

