Ukrainian drones shot down in Western Russia – MOD

Three unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over Kaluga Region

The Russian military has thwarted an attempted Ukrainian “terrorist attack,” with the Defense Ministry saying it downed three Ukrainian drones as they traveled over Kaluga Region on Wednesday morning.

The incoming UAVs were detected and destroyed by air defense units around 5am local time, the Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement early on Wednesday. There were no casualties or damage from the latest attempted air raid by Kiev, according to the region’s governor, Vladislav Shapsha.

Kaluga Region is located southwest of Moscow, where the military has intercepted hostile drones en route to the Russian capital on several occasions in recent months.

Russian officials claim that Kiev is increasingly resorting to terrorist tactics, after failing to see success on the battlefield during its much-lauded summer counteroffensive. On Sunday, a Ukrainian UAV struck an apartment block in the Russian city of Belgorod, leaving a 10-year-old girl injured.

Besides repeated artillery and drone attacks, Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been the target of several ground incursions amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, resulting in numerous civilian deaths and the destruction of buildings. On Tuesday, Russian security forces thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group to attack Bryansk Region, in which one agricultural worker was wounded.