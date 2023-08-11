icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2023 14:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia issues positive update on historic lunar mission

Luna-25 has successfully separated from its booster and is en route to the Moon
Russia issues positive update on historic lunar mission
The Soyuz rocket with the Luna-25 probe launched from Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia on August 11, 2023. ©  Sputnik / Grigory Sisoyev

Russia’s Luna-25 probe is heading toward the Moon after successfully leaving Earth’s orbit, state space agency Roscosmos said on Friday. The lunar mission is Russia’s first in almost 50 years, and was launched earlier in the day from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far-eastern Amur Region.

“After separation from the Fregat booster stage, the automatic probe was taken under control,” Roscosmos said in a brief statement. All the probe’s systems are functioning properly, with ground control maintaining stable communications, the space agency added.

The separation of the Fregat booster stage marks the conclusion of the crucial first phase of the mission. The module fired its engines several times, setting course for the probe to reach the Moon. 

India congratulates Russia on lunar mission launch READ MORE: India congratulates Russia on lunar mission launch

Luna-25 is the first Moon mission to be launched in modern Russia, and the probe was built entirely from domestic components. The mission takes its name from the Soviet-era ‘Luna’ program, which launched 24 probes between 1958 and 1976. 

If successful, the probe is set to become the first mission to land in the Moon’s rugged south polar region. All previous probes have touched down in the equatorial region, which is considerably easier to reach. Luna-25 will take samples of regolith – broken rock and dust – as well as run long-term experiments at the landing site, according to Roscosmos.

The mission is expected to touch down on the Moon by August 21, two days before India’s Chandrayaan-3, which is already in lunar orbit and is also destined for a polar landing. The previous attempt to land in the Moon’s polar mountains was undertaken by India back in 2019, resulting in the loss of Chandrayaan-2 and its Vikram lander, which crashed into the satellite’s surface.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Allure of Amber: Discovering the Secrets of Kaliningrad’s Baltic Gold
0:00
28:1
The cost of theft
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies