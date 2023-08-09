icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful explosion hits optical equipment factory in Moscow Region
9 Aug, 2023 08:08
Powerful explosion hits optical equipment factory in Moscow Region

The authorities have ordered the evacuation of the entire facility
Powerful explosion hits optical equipment factory in Moscow Region
Source: Social media

A powerful explosion has rocked an optical equipment factory in the town of Sergiyev Posad outside of Moscow, with evacuation efforts underway, the local authorities have said.

The incident took place at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, which designs and produces optical and electronic equipment for military purposes, manufacturing, and healthcare. Prosecutors have confirmed the preliminary data that the explosion occurred in the pyrotechnics warehouse. Various media reports say that up to 25 people have been injured.

According to TASS, mass evacuation efforts have been announced from all the facilities on the premises of the factory.

Numerous clips shared by local media show a large plume of smoke towering over nearby buildings and rising from the factory. 

A source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti that the explosion took place due to a violation of technical procedures.

Meanwhile, the Mash Telegram channel shared footage from a nearby security camera that captured the moment of the explosion, showing a fireball and a plume of smoke rising in the distance. It claimed, citing eyewitnesses, that the blast shattered windows in at least ten nearby buildings, with ceilings collapsing in office buildings.

BAZA Telegram channel suggested that some people might be trapped under the rubble, adding that the emergency services had arrived on the scene and that traffic near the factory had been closed.

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
'Africa is fighting, Africa will win': How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the 'Dark Continent'
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky's 'cannon fodder': The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
