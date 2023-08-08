icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Aug, 2023 15:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev strikes residential districts of Donetsk – authorities

Ukraine’s forces have been shelling the city since morning, according to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic
Kiev strikes residential districts of Donetsk – authorities
FILE PHOTO. Consequences of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a school in the village of Biryuzova, Kirovsky district of Donetsk. ©  Sergey Baturin;  RIA Novosti

Ukraine’s armed forces have fired over a hundred shells at residential areas of the Russian city of Donetsk since the early hours of Tuesday, with strikes still ongoing, according to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) officials.

The acting head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, reported in the morning that the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) had registered over 40 shellings and the launch of 148 munitions at several Donetsk districts using 122mm rocket artillery as well as 152mm Soviet and 155mm NATO rounds.

Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin later said on Telegram that the attacks were continuing. According to the official, a number of civilians have been injured and several buildings, including a school, have been severely damaged in the Ukrainian bombardments. He said one building was completely destroyed as a result of a fire that broke out.

The exact number of civilians injured in the strikes and their current condition remains unknown, but according to reports, they include a driver and two employees of an ecological company whose garbage truck was directly hit by a Ukrainian shell. Kulemzin also said another civilian vehicle was hit by the shells, injuring three more people.

Donetsk and other Donbass cities have suffered from Ukrainian artillery strikes claiming numerous civilian lives since 2014, when the region broke away from Kiev after a Western-backed coup. 

Ukraine attacks Donetsk with cluster munitions – authorities
Read more
Ukraine attacks Donetsk with cluster munitions – authorities

Over the years, Ukraine’s military established heavily fortified positions around the city. The attacks intensified after the launch of Moscow’s military operation against Kiev in February 2022, leaving scores of civilians killed and inflicting major damage on infrastructure.

Last week, Ukrainian forces reportedly used cluster munitions during yet another round of attacks, triggering fires in three districts and damaging the Donetsk University of Economics and Trade as well as several apartment buildings. During the week, at least four people were reported killed and ten injured in Ukrainian bombardments of Donbass.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies